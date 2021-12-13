Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

WFC opened at $50.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.