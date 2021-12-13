Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 59,607 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 296.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,607 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after buying an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,139,000 after buying an additional 155,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

