Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SID. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 61.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 610,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 305,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 220,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

