Comparing QDM International (QDMI) and Its Competitors

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare QDM International to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International -403.41% N/A -423.59% QDM International Competitors 5.47% 20.21% 5.01%

67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

QDM International has a beta of 7.54, suggesting that its stock price is 654% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QDM International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 247 1059 1189 46 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 8.03%. Given QDM International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QDM International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.29 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 37.67

QDM International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

QDM International rivals beat QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

