ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Raised by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $73.49 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

