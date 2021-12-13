Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,346 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Constellation Brands worth $101,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $235.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $204.46 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 80.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

