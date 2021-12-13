Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $190.27 million and approximately $960,262.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00038193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

