Contrasting Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -41.61% -32.23% Holley N/A N/A N/A

15.7% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canoo and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 875.91 -$89.81 million ($1.00) -9.36 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Holley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canoo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canoo and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 2 0 2.25 Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.53%. Holley has a consensus target price of $14.79, suggesting a potential upside of 19.58%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Holley.

Summary

Holley beats Canoo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

