Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,953 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.