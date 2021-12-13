Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Atkore by 24.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 331.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 233,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 23.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 194,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 97,146 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore stock opened at $110.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.44.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.