Convex Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Billion (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $27.46 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.26 or 0.00060021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.97 or 0.08106852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,739.79 or 0.99982137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 77,642,106 coins and its circulating supply is 40,703,526 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

