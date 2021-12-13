Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPPMF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

CPPMF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $551.32 million and a PE ratio of 7.11. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

