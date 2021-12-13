CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.23.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $170.05 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

