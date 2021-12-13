Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Raised by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.38.

NASDAQ COST opened at $558.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

