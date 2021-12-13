Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $7.66 on Monday, hitting $551.16. 44,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,601. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $561.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

