Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,746,720,000 after buying an additional 137,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $558.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

