Cowen Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $615.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Cowen from $500.00 to $615.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $630.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.82. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

