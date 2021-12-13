Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.8% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.47 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

