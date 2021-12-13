Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 1,597 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $169.63 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $169.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

