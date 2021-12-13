Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 469.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 437.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 157,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,003,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,675 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 143,737 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $301.98 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.73. The company has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

