Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 1.69% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $449,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.