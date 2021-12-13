Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,264 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BHP Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

BHP Group stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

