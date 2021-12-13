Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 97.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,993 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,335. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $238.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.43. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.69 and a beta of 1.34. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

