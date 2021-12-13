Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

TD stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

