Critical Contrast: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get iSun alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iSun and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xperi 0 0 2 0 3.00

iSun presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 403.82%. Xperi has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.42%. Given iSun’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Xperi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSun and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 3.44 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -21.13 Xperi $892.02 million 2.34 $146.76 million $1.29 15.51

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% Xperi 12.66% 26.38% 14.39%

Summary

Xperi beats iSun on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.