Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Masco by 8,366.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Masco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

NYSE MAS opened at $68.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

