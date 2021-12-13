Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 885 shares of company stock worth $1,604,877. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,709.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,788.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,875.06. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.