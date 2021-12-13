Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after buying an additional 168,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,031,000 after buying an additional 98,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,422,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.64. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

