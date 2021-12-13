Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,107 shares of company stock worth $25,286,662. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

