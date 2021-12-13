Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $290,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $560,600.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,118 shares of company stock worth $5,415,415. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

