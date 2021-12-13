Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 125.4% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vicor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Vicor by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $737,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,332 shares of company stock worth $22,699,452. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $117.29 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

