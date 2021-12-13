Crown Price Tops $0.0453 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, Crown has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $527.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,834.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.82 or 0.00910873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.00267093 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028295 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,604,111 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.