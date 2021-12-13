Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 614.8% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE CRU traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,656. Crucible Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.