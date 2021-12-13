Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

CRIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.64. 905,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curis by 284.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Curis by 58.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after buying an additional 2,639,875 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 2,631,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Curis by 68.3% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after buying an additional 1,454,229 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

