CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Richard Fairman Buys 907 Shares

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard Fairman bought 907 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,200 ($29.17) per share, with a total value of £19,954 ($26,460.68).

CVS Group stock opened at GBX 2,225 ($29.51) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,381.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,357.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. CVS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,347 ($17.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,835 ($37.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18.

Get CVS Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.46) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($36.47) to GBX 3,100 ($41.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.