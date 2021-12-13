CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $118.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.19.

CVS stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

