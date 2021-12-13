Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $16.87

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $16.26. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 826 shares changing hands.

DADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

