Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.43. 75,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $36.28.
Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
