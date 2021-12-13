Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.9% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.39. 47,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,884. The stock has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.