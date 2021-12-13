Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 3.0% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

NYSE:DHR opened at $317.49 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

