DATx Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $272,708.59 and $84,664.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00038302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006953 BTC.

About DATx

DATX is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

