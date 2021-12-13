DEEPSPACE (DPS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $94,468.00

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $22.27 million and $94,468.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.58 or 0.08093901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00079743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,176.44 or 1.00269935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056626 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002702 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

