DeHive One Day Volume Reaches $133,951.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $546,727.49 and approximately $133,951.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.60 or 0.07996684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,527.58 or 1.00185241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

