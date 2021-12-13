DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,493,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,721.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,769.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,727.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.