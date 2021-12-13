DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $1,266,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $216.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.38. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $218.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.87.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.