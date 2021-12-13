DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of ChargePoint worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.0% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

CHPT opened at $20.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

