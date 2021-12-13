DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,009 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.86, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

