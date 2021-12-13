DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,443 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 770,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 48,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

