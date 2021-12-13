DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,008 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,482,000 after buying an additional 265,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.0% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 149.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $41.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $44.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

