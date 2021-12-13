Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TACO. Benchmark lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.98. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

